POCATELLO — East Idaho Credit Union has expanded its map by opening a new branch in Pocatello. The branch officially opened today. They are located at 1700 Hurley Drive in Pocatello. East Idaho Credit Union opened their first branch in 1935. They are well seasoned and ready to take on new membership and serve the community of Pocatello. The staff at EICU encourages you to stop by and check out what they have to offer as a financial institution. East Idaho Credit Union has recently expanded to offer business accounts and business lending, as well as other products and services.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are holding off on having a ribbon-cutting and a grand opening event. The ribbon-cutting is to be determined, and a grand opening event is scheduled to occur on May 21. They want to celebrate with the community of Pocatello while doing so safely. EICU can’t wait for you to join in on the celebration with food, free swag, prizes and more.