IDAHO FALLS — East Idaho Credit Union employees helped deliver a special Christmas surprise to the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls with donations totaling $10,000.
Their delivery included 616 hygiene kits for homeless individuals in the area that include a towel, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, a comb and other necessities. Employees of the credit union took a portion of their Christmas party funds and used them to buy the kit supplies before assembling them as part of their employee party.
“It was very heart-warming to see everyone come together to help those less fortunate in our community,” said Dan Thurman, East Idaho Credit Union’s president and CEO. “As we celebrate the season, we are putting our energy and resources into making people’s lives better.”
When East Idaho Credit Union employees showed up at the Humanitarian Center, their timing was perfect. The center, which operates with donations of time and money, had just run out of hygiene kits heading into the new year.
“This will put a smile on a lot of faces,” said center co-director Moselle Neville.
In addition to the kits, East Idaho Credit Union employees raised $3,115 at their Christmas party, which they presented to the Humanitarian Center in the form of a giant check.
“Wow,” said Co-Director Don Neville. “You’re going to make me cry.” Neville added that the center goes through 100 to 150 kits per week, so the combined donation will go a long way to help those who face homelessness in Idaho Falls.
“We do what we can to support this great community we are part of by helping those most in need,” said Thurman. “The heart and generosity of our employees is something that makes East Idaho Credit Union such a great place to come to work every day.”