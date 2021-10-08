POCATELLO — Early voting for the November general election is available Tuesday through Oct. 29 at the Bannock County Elections Office, 141 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. A photo ID or the signing of a personal identification affidavit is needed. On Election Day, Nov. 2, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 208-236-7333 for curbside voting or if you have any questions.
You can register to vote during early Voting or at polling places on Nov. 2. You must be a citizen, 18 years old, have lived in the county for 30 days before Election Day and show proof of residence. Voters who have moved or changed their name since they last voted, as well as those who have not voted in the last four years must re-register. In Idaho, convicted felons can register and vote after completing probation and parole.
There are several places individual voters can go to check on their registration status, polling places and other election information. Sample ballots and absentee ballot requests are available at the Bannock County Elections office and online at www.bannockcounty.us/elections/.
The Idaho Secretary of State is the election headquarters for the state and has an online website, www.voteidaho.gov. One can check on registration, polling places and absentee ballot request forms. An Idaho driver’s license number and updated registration are needed to request an absentee ballot.
An absentee ballot is an option for many voters. This works well if you will be out-of-town, find it difficult to get to polling places or want to vote safely in your home. Written requests for absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office by Oct. 22. Completed absentee ballots must be received at the county clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Voter verification, signature verification, barcodes and specialized envelopes ensure the security of these ballots. If you receive an absentee ballot and then decide to vote in person, you must bring the mailed ballot to early voting or to the polls on Election Day. A second ballot cannot be issued.
What will be on the ballot? There are 12 different ballots for Bannock County residents. These include mayor and city council candidates in the cities of Arimo, Chubbuck, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs and Pocatello, as well as school board trustee candidates for School District 21 (Zone 3) and School District 25 (zones 2 and 5). Lava Hot Springs residents will also vote on two non-property tax ordinance amendments.
The League of Women Voters of Pocatello encourages voters to become familiar with candidates before voting. League is sponsoring three meet the candidates forums via Zoom: Wednesday — Pocatello mayor and City Council Seat 6; Thursday — Pocatello City Council seats 4 and 5; and October 21 — Chubbuck mayor and City Council. All forums are from 7 to 8 p.m. Go to www.lwvid.org and click on "events" to find the hotlink to join the forum.
Learn about the candidates at www.VOTE411.org, the League's online election information site. By providing your current address in Pocatello or Chubbuck, you will be able to compare mayoral, city council and school board candidates’ responses to questions.
The Pocatello League works to strengthen democracy through voter registration drives and educating voters. The League does not support any candidates. They only want everyone to be informed to make democracy work. Remember every vote counts. Get out and vote.
driver’s License Number