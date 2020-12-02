On Dec. 11, 1970, “hell froze over" and Earl Phippen (from Cache Valley, Utah) and Marie Noyes (of Morgan, Utah) were married in the Logan, Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. Thus began their lifelong journey together.
After Earl’s LDS mission to the Gulf states (1967-1969), they met at Utah State University in the fall of 1969. They dated off and on, then mostly on, until Earl was asked when he was going to marry her and he responded, “When hell freezes over.” He proposed a few months later.
With Earl in the Air Force, they lived all over the country, beginning in Utah, where their oldest Kelli was born. From there they spent time in Texas, adding their son JD and two more daughters, Wendy and Shari to their growing family. In Hawaii, two more daughters, Teri and Karianne, joined the family. Then on to Colorado Springs, and Erin and Heather came along. After a short stay in Miami, Florida, they moved to Virginia, where their final daughter Cindy was born. They cherish their experiences in the military and the many lifelong friends they have met along the way.
Earl retired from the military in 1992, and the following year they moved to Chubbuck “for just a few years” while Earl completed a doctorate degree in political science from Idaho State University. Marie took a job at Zion's Co-operative Mercantile Institution, where she worked for six years, and though things didn’t quite play out as they thought, they trusted the Lord to lead their family. Earl eventually taught as adjunct faculty at ISU, and 27 years later, they have built a life and many friendships in Idaho and are blessed to call it home.
Their two greatest joys are their family and the hospel of Jesus Christ. They are Granny and Gramps to 17 granddaughters, 12 grandsons and one great-grandson. They are members of the LDS church and have served in many capacities over the years. They always talked of the day when they would get to serve a mission together. That dream became a reality in 2017 when they served for 23 months in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
In retirement, you can often find Earl in his garage building things for his family or at the golf course and shooting range. Marie loves doing family history and looks forward to when she can serve in the temple again. They love to watch their grandkids in various sports and concerts, travel with their friends, and stay home reading and serving their neighbors.
Happy 50th anniversary, Mom and Dad. We look forward to when we can celebrate all together.