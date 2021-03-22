Fifty years of loving, caring and sharing. The children of Earl and Connie (Leonard) Barclay are pleased to announce their 50th wedding anniversary. Earl and Connie were married on March 26, 1971, in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple.
Earl grew up in Sterling where they have always lived. Connie grew up in Parker, Idaho. Connie moved to Aberdeen to teach school at the Grandview School. Connie and Earl met through Earl’s sisters, Ada and Alma, who were teaching with Connie at the time.
They have been blessed with seven children: Scott (Melanie) Barclay, Shaun (JulieAnna) Barclay, Marianne (Steve) Strickland, Marilyn (Cody) Smith, Stephen (Amy) Barclay, JanaLee (Chad) Jackson, Julaine (Ryan) Howe, 26 grandchildren and one great-grandson. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on March 20, with their children and grandchildren.