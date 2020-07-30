POCATELLO — An increased number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Idaho has prompted Splish and Splash organizers to go to an alternate plan for the Aid For Friends summer fundraiser. There will be no public event; however, AFF staff will deliver picnic-style meals and swimming passes for the Ross Park Aquatic Complex to shelter clients currently being housed in COVID-safe housing.
The Splish and Splash Raffle will proceed as planned. Prizes include a charcoal grill and accessories, three beautiful quilts, staycations, high intensity LED flashlights, gift baskets and other desirable items. Raffle ticket sales began July 15 and the drawing will be conducted via Facebook live streaming at 12 p.m. on Aug. 14. To view raffle items and purchase tickets online, go to http://aidforfriendspocatello.com/splish-splash-2020/.