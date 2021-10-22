Tired of canning and freezing your garden produce? Drying fruits, vegetables and meats are a great food preservation option. Drying works to preserve foods by removing most of the water (about 90 to 95 percent) from the food. Microorganisms and enzymes that spoil food are made inactive during drying.
Options for drying foods include open air, dehydrator, solar and oven. Herbs dry especially well at room temperature. There are many dehydrators on the market to properly dry foods. Consider purchasing one with a thermostat to control the temperature, a fan or blower, shelves made of food grade plastic and a source for replacement parts. Choose between horizontal or vertical air flow. To use sun power, you could make or purchase a solar dehydrator or use the sun coming into your kitchen window or car window. When using your oven, only those with thermostats set to 130-150 degrees will work.
Fruits dry best if pretreated in a dip of ascorbic acid, honey or sodium sulphite, to name a few options. This step helps to prevent further oxidation and sets the color in light colored fruits. Vegetables require a quick wash and blanch. The last step destroys the enzymes, soften the produce, and helps prevent browning.
Freeze drying is a simple process. Food is placed on large racks inside of a vacuum chamber. The temperature is lowered to below freezing and then slowly raised. The water in the food moves from a solid state to a gaseous state, maintaining the structure of the food and keeping the nutritional value. Freeze drying removes about 99 percent of the moisture and requires about 10 minutes to rehydrate the food. Freeze driers cost about $2,500 and are available to the public.
The inexpensive nature of drying foods, when compared to freeze drying, makes dehydrated foods more economical. When properly stored at less than 60 degrees in Mylar bags, cans or glass, dehydrated foods have 15- to 20-year shelf life and freeze-dried foods 25 to 30 years. Always a good source of calories, both types of dried foods lose all their vitamin C and B vitamins but retain most of their fiber. Flavor retention, and the variety of food in our storage, make dried fruits, vegetables and meats a nice addition to grains.
For complete steps to dehydrating foods, contact your local Extension office to purchase a bulletin or visit online National Center for Home Food Preservation. Enjoy these last few weeks to safely preserve your foods.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.