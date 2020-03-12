FORT HALL — There will be a walk against drugs and alcohol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, beginning at the Fort Hall Trading Post, 2 N. Eagle Road in the gravel parking lot.
Attendees will join Fort Hall and other Indian reservations across Indian Country to take a stance against drugs. The event will begin with an opening prayer and introduction, and the walk itself will begin at 10:30 a.m. It will then proceed down Eagle Road, Agency Road and end at the baseball field, where there will be a light lunch.
Following the walk, a youth speaker will talk about addiction in families. There will then be a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People/Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women dance presentation.
The event will end with guest speakers and a closing prayer.
T-shirts will be given out at the end of the event for those in attendance. The T-shirts are sponsored by the Tobacco Control Commission.
The walk is in collaboration with Steven Ford Jr.'s senior project and is coordinated with Tribal Drug Court participants.
For more information, contact Paul Frank 208-530-3748 or Willeena George at 208-530-3765.