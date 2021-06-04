POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Idaho State Police will be conducting a free Drug Impairment Training for Educational Professionals on June 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The training will be held at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
The training aims to equip educational professionals with the skills to identify alcohol or drug-impaired students and ensure a safe learning environment. Participants will learn how to identify the signs of impairment by drug type. DITEP is a one-day training for anyone interested in general drug education and policies.
For more information, contact Chessie Meyer at 208-478-6300 or by email at cmeyer@siph.idaho.gov. To register online, visit siphidaho.org.