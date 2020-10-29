POCATELLO — Red Ribbon Week is the country’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program. This week, Edahow Elementary School is celebrating Red Ribbon Week with a full schedule of theme days and fun-filled activities for all classrooms and grade levels. Edahow’s Parent Teacher Organization provided a red mask for every learner to add even more colorful flair to the red-themed week.
Each day of Red Ribbon Week has a dress-up theme with an educational focus on staying drug-free. This year, theme days include:
Thursday: “Peace out drugs! My future is bright” — tie-dye, bright or rainbow colors
Friday: “Wake up drug-free” — pajama day
Learners enjoy the theme days while staff members take care to ensure that learners know why being drug-free is important for a healthy lifestyle. In addition to themed days, the school hosted a poster contest that encouraged learners to create a drug-free lifestyle theme while showcasing their creativity. The younger grade-levels participated in a coloring contest.
“Red Ribbon Week is fun and memorable for the learners at Edahow,” said Nick Muckerman, principal. “Our staff and PTO parents who help plan the events always make sure that the kids at our school understand the meaning behind the fun and the dress-up theme days. It is an effective and age-appropriate tool in beginning the discussion on the dangers of drugs.”
The Red Ribbon Week program began in 1985 as a tribute to the fallen Drug Enforcement Agency special agent Enrique Camarena. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.