Lose 5 pounds in less than 5 minutes without changing your diet or exercise! Boost your energy! No need for 7-minute abs or 900-calorie diets! Too good to be true? Not at all! Are you ready to lose your 5 in 5? Stand up and start today!
Our posture says a lot about us. When we slouch, we tend to look unconfident, tired, and, well, spineless. Our shoulders fall forward with our arms hanging limp at our sides. Our neck reaches forward struggling to keep our heavy head upright plus a poochy tummy. Not a pretty or healthy picture.
Poor posture can lead to numerous health issues. When our back is rounded, the chest is unable to expand, limiting the capacity of our lungs and depriving our bodies of oxygen leaving us listless and fatigued.
Our bodies are designed to stand erect using muscles that are slow to fatigue, yet when we slouch, larger muscles that tire quickly must step in and compensate, causing further fatigue.
If your posture goes uncorrected, you likely will experience chronic back and neck pain, headaches and further misalignments along your spine and other areas of your body.
Digestion problems are another consequence of poor posture as the abdominal organs are compressed depriving our body of nutrients, lowering our metabolism and causing weight gain.
The rounded back, pooched out stomach, lack of energy and feeling unconfident looks and feels like an extra five and maybe 10 pounds on our bodies, so let’s lose them in five minutes. Ready? Go!
Stand. Position your feet hip-joint width apart. Roll your shoulders down and slightly pull your shoulder blades together. Put a very little squeeze on you bottom. And there went your five pounds!
When I said you wouldn’t have to change your diet or exercise, I kind of lied, not unlike any other infomercial. You did lose those apparent five pounds in less than five minutes, but to keep them off, you will need to exercise.
Not intense-all-out-can’t-move-the-next-day exercise, but exercise, such as Pilates. Pilates targets your deep abdominal core, back and bottom muscles with slow, controlled and precise exercises. I recommend attending Pilates classes from a certified and experienced instructor or private or semi-private Pilates sessions designed specifically for your needs.
If you want to breathe deeper, have more energy, move more efficiently with less pain and sleep better, act now! Soon you will find yourself standing tall, confident and looking and feeling great!
And the fine print: No additional fees or taxes required — just your dedication.
