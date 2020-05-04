The Bannock County Driver’s License Office will be offering limited services by appointment only.
The limited services will be open for Bannock County residents only.
Office Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The phone number is 208-236-7258.
Partial services include the following:
— Renewals for expired driver's licenses.
— Commercial driver's licenses.
— Concealed weapons photos, Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. One deputy will be assigned during these hours to assist with these photos.
— Driver’s training permits and testing with appropriate paperwork.
All testing ends at 5 p.m.)
We are unable to process STAR Card updates at this time.