POCATELLO — Influenza is a serious contagious disease that attacks the respiratory tract in humans. The flu is different from a cold in that it comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat and body aches. Most people recover from influenza on their own. However, for some people influenza can be extremely serious, resulting in hospitalization and sometimes even death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, getting your flu vaccination is more important than normal because of COVID-19. Getting your flu shot is the single best way to prevent the flu. The Area Agency on Aging is partnering with Southeastern Idaho Public Health to offer a drive-thru flu clinic on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. No appointment is necessary.
The flu clinic will be held at 214 E. Center St. in Pocatello in the back parking lot. Remember, even if you got a flu shot last year, you will still need the flu shot this year to be protected this flu season. It is especially critical for some groups:
1. Older people older than the age of 65.
2. People with chronic lung disease (such as asthma and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes (types 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions and certain other long-term health conditions.
3. Pregnant women.
4. Health care workers.
If you’re unable to attend this event and would still like to get a flu shot, please contact the Bannock County Office at 208-233-9080 or visit siphidaho.org for more information.