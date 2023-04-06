Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for April’s First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, home décor, Easter gifts and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
During Art Walk you will find:
Old Town New Roots, 510 N. Main St., will be open. Stop in to check out its selection of Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, video games and consoles, Blu-rays, records and so much more.
The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., will be featuring a new show entitled "Creative Visions and Abstracts," which will feature the artwork of Art Center members. Please join them for this fun show and a walk on the wild side.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be showing collections of art, antiques and crafts.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be hosting Far Out Fudge and will have sweet treats for sale.
The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., will be featuring Circle of Fifths performing live. Come listen to jazz and roots music while enjoying a boba tea.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting Stacey Barker or Barking Goat Studios. Sokpuppettes will be performing live from 8 to 10 p.m.
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., is hosting artist Alyssa Vollmer. Alyssa works with several different fiber mediums to create abstract landscapes and designs for tapestries and wall macrame hangings.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be hosting Keith Ward. Enjoy piano tunes as you stroll through the store full of art, furniture and souvenirs.
Poky Dot Boutique, 141 N. Main St., will be showing handmade local items.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures, glassware and handcrafted antiques.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 of N. Main St., stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during Art Walk. Be sure to stop in and see Stan’s new work.
Caribou Jack’s, 120 N. Arthur Ave., will be celebrating its grand opening. This amazing new hardware and more store is full of amazing merchandise. Stop in and discover what’s now available in our Downtown neighborhood.
Moon Beams Boutique, inside the Valentine Building at 100 S. Arthur Ave, Suite 204, will be hosting a make-it and take-it evil eye bracelet workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per person ages 8 and up.
MIP Metaphysical Store & More, 147 S. Arthur Ave., will be hosting Pink Moon Sound Bath with Alethea Gaukel and Sabrina Willie at 6 p.m. Space is limited. Registration is $40, and please RSVP to 208-241-1325 or 208-881-2829.
Cherub Capers, 308 W. Center St., will have guest artists, antiques, fine collectibles, sales and special activities.
Kari & Co. and Glamour on Fire, inside Huddle West, will be hosting an open house with free hair tinsel. Be sure to stop in.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will also be open with delicious hot and cold beverages and treats until 8 p.m.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after Art Walk.
Taliena’s Hair Studio, 115 S. Main St., will host Salem Squeezys and Sweets, featuring fresh squeezed lemonade and delicious sweet treats.
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., will be hosting Rachel with Rugs for Rascals and locally-made treats by His and Hers. They will have some fun coloring activities for the kids to celebrate their five years of dog care too.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be open hosting a store full of wonderful art, antiques, some Easter items up to 40% off and an egg draw. Win up to 20% off your purchase.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting City Creek Records launch party performing live starting at 7 p.m. Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” will be open serving its delicious menu options and beverages.
Dude’s Market featuring Glean Coffee Roasters and Thanks A Brunch, 240 S. Main St., will be open during Art Walk and will be hosting seven guest artists and vendors.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, 230 W. Bonneville St. inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, hosts open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom have happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be open at 5 p.m. and serving menu specials at 6 p.m. Live music begins at 7 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is featuring artist Chris Pickett, an associate professor in the Idaho State University Art Department. Chris received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Tennessee and his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Florida.
REstylez, 322 E. Center St., will be hosting two artists for their first Art Walk. Amaka Gonzales is 10 years old and loves to sew, crochet and draw. Lucas Cook is 11 years old and enjoys painting, drawing and creating comic strips. Refreshments will be served along with a prize drawing. Welcome REstylez to Art Walk.
Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St., will be open, serving sushi and more.
Westside Players, 1009 S. 2nd Ave., will open “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and continues on Saturday, then April 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Go to https://bit.ly/3MsxIxb for tickets and further information.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will host Shandi Michelle live in the loft beginning at 8 p.m.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
