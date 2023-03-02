Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for March’s First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, home décor and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
During Art Walk you will find:
Old Town New Roots, 510 N. Main St., will be hosting its grand reopening and are excited to welcome you into its new expanded shop. Stop in to check out its selection of Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, video games and consoles, Blu-rays, records and so much more.
Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will open “Lost in Yonkers,” the Neil Simon Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening and continues on Saturday, March 10, 11, 13, 17 and 18. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net for tickets and further information.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., Suite B, will be hosting Southerns Wild Healing featuring quantum reiki healings and mini intuitive readings.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting Bunzow Glass and Laura’s painted pots. Stop in and enjoy a cold brew and a Villano’s pizza. Shandi Michelle will be performing live from 8 to 10 p.m.
Main Street Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will host Hidy Rasmussen as the March Artist of the Month. Hidy does amazing terrariums with succulents and rocks in interesting containers of all different kinds. Come and see her work, and shop all three floors of antiques and vintage items.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting Lindsay Thomas and her macramé designs.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., is proud to host the Idaho Coffee Company on Art Walk this Friday. An artisan coffee roasted here in Idaho, Idaho Coffee is free trade, organic and gives a $1 donation with every sale. Stop by during Art Walk and sample its delicious coffee.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 248 N. Arthur Ave., will host parishioner Elise Barker. Elise has made more Anglican rosaries than she knows what to do with (over 60 sets). She will be selling them, along with other prayer bead merchandise during Art Walk and is donating the proceeds to ECW to allocate as most necessary. Prices range from $5-$50 depending on the size and materials used.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during Art Walk. Be sure to stop in and see Stan’s new work.
Caribou Jack’s, 120 N. Arthur Ave., will be open for its first Friday Art Walk. This amazing new hardware and more store are full of amazing merchandise. Stop in and discover what’s now available in our Downtown neighborhood.
Kari & Co., 312 W. Center St., is hosting an open house for the new salon. They will have great deals, permanent jewelry, and food and drinks.
Moon Beams Boutique, inside the Valentine Building at 100 S. Arthur Ave, Suite 204, is now open for business. It will be open for its first Friday Art Walk and is hosting its first crystal sun catcher make-and-take class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $35 per person, ages 8 and up. Only 10 spots are available; register at https://moon-beams-and-horse-shit-tattoo-and-boutique-schedule.as.me/crystalsuncatcherclass.
MIP Metaphysical Store & More, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has M. Lee Dreams providing three-card oracle card readings using The Charmed Compass Oracle Deck for $10.
Cherub Capers, 308 W. Center St., will have guest artists, antiques, fine collectibles, sales and special activities.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center St. will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be the guest artist. Join them at their second location in the Historic Kane Building.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will also be selling hot and cold beverages and treats until 9 p.m.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after Art Walk.
Taliena's Hair Studio, 115 S. Main St., is hosting a lemonade stand, Salem Squeezys and Sweets.
Cassy's Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., will be hosting a meet and greet and book signing with author Cole Stephens. The evening will include live readings from his new book "Fragments: The Revelation" at 6 and 7 p.m.
Kanda & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting vocalist Lenet Neifert. Lenet and her husband lost their belongings in a home fire in early February. They will be raising money to help this couple restore the items that were lost. Come down and have refreshments and listen to Lenet sing and entertain. They will accept donations for the Neiferts during the event.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting Jazz on a Stick performing live. Crafters from the crafter’s market will be inside, and Grandma’s Pantry “The Little Nook” will be open serving its delicious menu options and beverages.
DNH Studios, Station Square, 200 S Main St., Suite G, will be hosting local artist Erica Mason.
Ether's edge, inside Station Square, will be hosting its last Art Walk. Be sure to stop in, do some shopping and wish them well on their next adventure.
Dude’s Market featuring Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., will be open during Art Walk and invites you in to enjoy a hot drink. Remember, Glean’s current Pour-Over campaign is to purchase a giant flower pot for Lookout Point.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, hosts open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom has happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be featuring handmade items by local artists Carlen Donovan with dog watch handknits and Amanda Collins.
Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St., will be open serving fresh, delicious sigh, sushi and more.
Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. 4th Ave., will feature local artist Pat Bingham. It will be open until 8 p.m. with a friendly atmosphere to meet and greet, view art and shop for gifts.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will host Desert Flyers live in the loft beginning at 8 p.m.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.