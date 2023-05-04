Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for May’s First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, home décor, Mother’s Day gifts and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
During art walk you will find:
The Stump, located behind Old Town New Roots, 508 N. Main St., is opening back up for the season. It will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Loryn Troyer will be live from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and The Stump food truck will be serving all night.
Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, presents “Do You Turn Somersaults?” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets at https://otas.ludus.com/index.php.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., Suite B, will be hosting Far Out Fudge and local artist Tabs of Empathy. They will also have tarot card readers and an aura camera.
The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main, will be hosting a free concert by the Idaho State-Civic Symphony starting at 6 p.m.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting Bunzow Glass. Stop in and enjoy a cold brew and a Villano’s pizza. Dustin Armstrong, Angier Wills and Matt Murdock will be performing live starting at 7 p.m.
Main Street Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will host Joe Yeaman who will be displaying his huge collection of vintage salt and pepper shakers. He has over 200 sets. If you are a collector, you won’t want to miss seeing or buying from his collection. Joe has been a vendor at the store for several years and brings in so many wonderful and interesting things. Stop by and shop all three floors full of treasures.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be offering a clearance deal on their wise owl paint and will be featuring the clay creations of Katelyn Helmandollar, a local 12-year-old who has autism and uses clay art as an outlet.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., is hosting artist Kassidy McCurry selling her prints, and singer and guitarist Lex Azzla will be performing.
Poky Dot Boutique, 141 N. Main St., will be showing handmade local items.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures, glassware and handcrafted antiques.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., will be hosting the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of East Idaho.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main, will be featuring new sterling earrings by Gail Dial. Simple, fun, everyday designs that are perfect for summer now that it's finally here.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during art walk. Be sure to stop in and see Stan’s new work.
Caribou Jack’s, 120 N. Arthur Ave., will be open and selling all of your hardware, paint and cooking necessities.
Moon Beams Boutique, inside the Valentine Building at 100 S. Arthur Ave, Suite 204, is running a few May flowers fine line tattoo specials: two tiny floral tattoos for $65, two mini floral tattoos for $75 and two small floral tattoos for $85; $10 off any other tattoos.
MIP Metaphysical Store & More, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has Kat offering oracle card readings, and Sabrina will be offering 20-minute harmonic light sessions.
Cherub Capers, 308 W. Center St., will be open during art walk. Stop by and discover antiques, fine collectibles and sales.
The Shady Lady, Too, 315 W. Center St., will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be the featured guest artist. Join them at their second location in the Historic Kane Building.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be open selling hot and cold beverages and treats until 9 p.m.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after art walk.
Kanda & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting vocalist Lenet Neifert. Come down and have some snacks and listen to Lenet sing and entertain.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting Pop Rox performing live and will feature local writers. Grandma’s Pantry The Little Nook will be open, serving its delicious menu options and beverages.
DNH Studios, Station Square, Suite G, will be hosting guest artist Debbie with her handmade greeting cards.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., will be hosting Jessica with her fancy jewelry, and Lenna will have Ukrainian food and mini massages.
Dude’s Market featuring Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., will be open during art walk and invites you in to enjoy a cold drink.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, hosts open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom have Happy Hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be open at 5 p.m. and serving menu specials at 6 p.m. Enjoy their Cinco De Mayo party with live music by Shandi Michelle.
REstylez, 322 E. Center St., will be featuring all their vendors and also have a demonstration from Brooke Colling on how to use her eco-friendly products. Refreshments will be provided, and enjoy door prizes and giveaways on top of discounts.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting Feral Elegance Designs, a one-woman show run by Saratops. Her unique jewelry is made from bones that are scavenged. All jewelry is cleaned and crafted one piece at a time entirely by hand. Also, enjoy Cinco de Mayo specials.
Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St., will be open, serving sushi and more.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will host Tiffany Twisted live in the loft beginning at 8 p.m.
Downtown’s Relight the Night Committee invites everyone to join the inaugural Historic Neon Walking Tour on Friday at 8 p.m. Beginning at the Chief Theater Neon Sign on North Main Street, the 1.6-mile tour will be guided by Randy Dixon, Relight the Night committee chair.
You will walk past 22 historic signs throughout the Downtown area. There is no charge to join the walk. All participants will receive a copy of the brand-new walking tour brochure and instructions on how to experience the walk via a mobile device.
PBS will be in Pocatello documenting the tour. Historic Downtown Pocatello has gained national notoriety since the Chief Theater Neon Sign came back to life on Nov. 29, 2013. Our collection of restored historic neon has made us a tourist destination. Please join us for this memorable event. As long as our historic neon signs shine brightly every night, the history that surrounds them can never be forgotten.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
