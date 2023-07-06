Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for July’s First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, home décor and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing, and live music.
During art walk you will find:
The Downtown Center, 435 W. Center St., will be hosting a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. for the dedication of Downtown’s newest mural located at Lookout Point. The mural titled, “Let’s Play, Pocatello” was commissioned by the Yost and Ashcroft Family to pay tribute to three sisters whose belief in women’s sports became the impetus for Pocatello to become a sports center for all. The mural was designed and painted by artist Nick Hottmann.
The Stump, located behind Old Town Old Roots at 508 N. Main St., will be open during Art Walk. The Stump Food truck will be serving all night.
Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St., Magali Saunders will be joining art walk for the first time and will be hosting Pink Rose — Face Paint. Be sure to stop by.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., Suite B, will have several local artists selling art in front of the store, as well as live music.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting Diane with Gresham and Myers Spices offering samples. Her items will now be available in the store, so you can come and taste them and fall in love with her unique blends.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., is hosting a book signing by Scott from 5 to 8 p.m.
Poky Dot Boutique, 141 N. Main St., will be showing handmade local items.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures, glassware and handcrafted antiques.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave., (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during art walk. Be sure to stop in and see Stan’s new work.
Caribou Jack’s, 120 N. Arthur Ave., will be open, selling all of your hardware, paint and cooking necessities.
Welcome Metaphysical Market to its First Friday Art Walk. This new market will be set up on the South Arthur Avenue side of Lookout Point from 5 to 9 p.m. Come enjoy a variety of vendors, including community healers, readers and creators. Lemon Smashers and Thanks A Brunch will be on-site throughout the evening.
Reflections by Kanda, 435 W. Center St., will be open until 8 p.m. with new inventory and serving wine and refreshments.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 426 W. Lewis St., will have sidewalk chalk art for those who come by. Their meeting house will also be open for visitors.
Cherub Capers, 308 W. Center St., will be open during art walk. Stop by and discover antiques, fine collectibles and sales.
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, 320 W. Center St., will be open selling hot and cold beverages, wine and desserts until 9 p.m.
Deckadence, 326 W. Center St., will be hosting Barking Goat Studio.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after art walk.
Kanda & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting vocalist Lenet Neifert. Come down and have some snacks and listen to Lenet sing and entertain.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting The Mystic Squares Square Dancers. The Glen Allen Project will also be inside. Stop in to learn more about this new artist initiative. Grandma’s Pantry The Little Nook will be open and serving its delicious menu options and beverages.
Dude’s Market featuring Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., will be open during art walk and invites you in to enjoy a cold drink.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, hosts open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom has happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be open at 5 p.m. and serving menu specials at 6 p.m. Parking lot party with live music.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting Sarah Zolman of Trade Winds.
Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St., will be open and serving sushi and more.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will host Carolee Beck live in the loft beginning at 8 p.m.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
