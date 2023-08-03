Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for the August First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, home décor, and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
During art walk you will find:
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., Suite B, will have several local artists selling art in front of the store, as well as live music. Far Out Fudge will be in front of the store selling chamoyada and rebanadita fudge pops.
The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., will be hosting a free concert beginning at 7 p.m. with the Snake River Songwriting Challenge. There will be 12 composers with 12 original songs, featuring The Horizons Saxophone Quartet.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures, glassware and handcrafted antiques.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., will be featuring Anna Olsen from 5 to 8 p.m. They will have yummy charcuterie and drinks as well.
Boho Beauty & Onyx Nail Design, 115 N. Main St., will be hosting its grand opening with drinks, food, prizes, raffles and more. It will also be hosting Del Monte and Kai Ann’s.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during art walk. Be sure to stop in and see Stan’s new work.
Caribou Jack’s, 120 N. Arthur Ave., will be open until 8:30 p.m. featuring the Art of Grilling. The store will be open selling all of your hardware, paint and cooking necessities.
Moon Beams Boutique, will be outside the Valentine Building at 100 S. Arthur Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Metaphysical Market will be set up on the S. Arthur Ave. side of Lookout Point from 5 to 9 p.m. Come enjoy a variety of vendors, including community healers, readers and creators.
Reflections by Kanda, 435 W. Center St., will be open until 8 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 426 W. Lewis St., will have sidewalk chalk art for those who come by. The meeting house will also be open for visitors.
Cherub Capers, 308 W. Center St., will be open during art walk. Stop by and discover antiques, fine collectibles and sales.
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, 320 W. Center St., will be open selling hot and cold beverages, wine and desserts until 9 p.m. Enjoy live, smooth jazz by Noah Wang and Reese Thompson.
First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., will host live music by Soul Full of Blues from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Kanda & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting vocalist Lenet Neifert. Come down and have some snacks and listen to Lenet sing and entertain.
Grandma's Pantry “The Little Nook” inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open serving its delicious menu options and beverages.
DNH Studios, Station Square, Suite G, will be hosting Ether’s Edge.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market, 240 S. Main St., will be featuring multiple artists during art walk and also invites you in to enjoy a cold drink.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, hosts open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom has Happy Hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be open at 5 p.m. and serving menu specials at 6 p.m. It will be hosting a car show with music by Boyd Murdock.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting Emily Thomas co-owner of Quaking Pine. She will be selling flower presses and notebooks that display the beauty of wildflowers, which are the main subject of the artwork printed on their products.
Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi, 309 E. Center St., will be open serving fresh, delicious sushi and more.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be featuring its first Friday free DIY mini craft.
Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. 4th Ave., will be hosting Samantha Wild showcasing her jewelry.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will host Tiffany Twist live in the loft beginning at 8 p.m.
