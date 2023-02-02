Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for February’s First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, home décor, Valentine’s Day gifts and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.
During Art Walk you will find:
Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St., is hosting a Galentine’s Pop-Up. They will have several vendors gathered in one place with their handmade jewelry, self-care products and unique gifts for your Valentine/galentine. Free wine and snacks will be offered.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be showing collections of art, antiques and crafts.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will have a tarot and palm reader and an aura booth.
The Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St., home of Purpose Tea, will have live music by a young local artist. Come listen while enjoying a boba tea.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be featuring 2 ½ Mile Art with their custom cutting boards and plaques.
Ty’s Tattoo’s, 201 N. Main St., will have their artwork on display.
Poky Dot Boutique, 141 N. Main St., will be showing handmade local items.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., has a shop full of treasures, glassware and handcrafted antiques.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting Amanda England’s "Hailey's Hutch” jewelry, handmade, one-of-a-kind earrings made from eco-friendly clay for every occasion.
Main Street Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will have silver smith, Lori Carlson, with her one-of-a-kind jewelry and also some of Mike Carlson’s wood furniture pieces. Light refreshments will be available.
Studio 118, 118 N. Main St., will be showing jewelry pieces made by five local artists, using various techniques such as etching, enameling and roller printing the artists use to make one-of-a-kind, handcrafted pieces.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of N. Main St., stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the Pocatello High School gym), will be welcoming guests during Art Walk. Be sure to stop in and see Stan’s new work.
Pioneer Title Company, 135 N. Arthur Ave., will be highlighting local artist Lana Gribas and serving some beverages, including a few tastes from one of our local breweries.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will also be selling hot and cold beverages and treats until 9 p.m.
Cherub Capers (308 W. Center St. between Huddlle West and United Way) will be hosting artist and singer Sarah Austill, an Idaho State University fine arts student, who will be singing some classic, traditional songs from the 1940s and later.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring various art. They will also be showcasing the artistry of antique and vintage purses. Ron Lewis will be the guest artist. Join them at their second location in the Historic Kane Building.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after Art Walk.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be open hosting a store full of wonderful art, antiques and Valentine’s Day gift ideas.
DNH Studios, 200 S. Main St., Station Square, will be hosting Ashton Abel. Ashton makes homemade caramel apple candy called "dunks." They are delicious. Also, DNH Studios will be launching new gift sets just in time for Valentine's in the fragrances called 9 and Beachcomber. These sets will be limited in number and available only in February. Refreshments will be provided by Macy's Apples & Hives.
Grandma’s Pantry The Little Nook will be open inside Station Square until 7 p.m. serving its delicious menu options and beverages.
Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St., will be hosting Hares & Hatters Bookshop Pop-Up. They will have plenty of romance and rom-coms to help you get in the Valentine’s Day spirit from 5 to 8 p.m. Hot beverages and desserts too.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., will host artist Madasyn Diagle showing her beautiful macrame. Lots of Knots by Madasyn will have plenty of products displayed, many with Valentine’s Day in mind.
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel hosts open mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom has happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting live music by Tiffany Twisted, 7 to 10 p.m. Bar opens at 5 p.m. with food service beginning at 6 p.m.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will host Black Rock & Sage and for a re-broadcast of their original radio play, "To Thine Own Android Be True" starting at 6:15 pm. BR&S will also have journals for sale as well as an assortment of T-shirts and stickers.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be hosting Free Craft Friday during Art Walk.
Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. 4th Ave., will be featuring local artist Patty Bingham. She will have a variety of art and greeting cards on display for sale.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will host live music by The Dewdroppers starting at 8 p.m.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
