MORELAND — The Doug Wareing Memorial Scholarship committee announced today it has awarded its 2021 annual scholarship to Ms. Gracie Packer of Moreland, Idaho. Ms. Packer attends Snake River High School. She has been recognized with numerous awards for musical performance at the local, state and regional level. She is planning on furthering her education at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
“Having seen first hand how much music can benefit an individual’s life, I have been inspired to use music as a way to improve my community. I am truly grateful for this award in Mr. Wareing’s memory to continue this mission,” said Gracie Packer.
The Doug Wareing Memorial Scholarship recognizes high school students pursuing a higher education degree in music. The scholarship was formed by a group of students and community members in recognition of beloved teacher and band leader Doug Wareing of Blackfoot. More information on the scholarship and Mr. Wareing’s legacy can be found at https://wareingscholarship.org.
“Ms. Packer is a great example of everything that Mr. Wareing exemplified: a life filled with a passion for music and a desire to give back to those around them,” said Jared Smith, scholarship trustee. “On behalf of the committee, we congratulate Gracie.”