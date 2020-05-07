Dorothy is having her 90th birthday on Wednesday. Born May 13, 1930, she has experienced life's many ups and downs. Together with her husband (Harry Neil), they raised seven kids. She would be up hours before her kids, ironing clothes, packing lunches and preparing breakfast to send her clan off to school and work. Her days were spent cleaning, washing and mending clothes, and cooking dinner for when her family returned.
Mom and Dad planted huge gardens to provide for us and many summer days were spent canning. They also shared a good portion of the food with extended family and friends. Mom enjoyed visiting different areas and has been able to travel to places like Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska and the Pacific Coast. Later, they helped build the family cabin in Island Park where they shared many hours with family and friends. Mom learned to crochet and made numerous blankets, Christmas socks, and hats for the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Although she has not been able to leave home as much these past few years, Mom has enjoyed the many friends and family stopping in to visit. She has 15 grandkids, 41 great-grandkids and two great-great grandkids. Our lives have been blessed with all the love, care and wisdom she has given us through the years.
We cannot have the family gathering we had hoped for, but close family will be celebrating at her home this on Sunday. Others can call to wish her a happy birthday.
Happy birthday, Mom. We love you.