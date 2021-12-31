Several years ago, when Viagra went generic, I had a business idea: I could sell the drug cheaply on the internet, as I knew some wholesale distributors and I could make a killing.
If there is any way to make money in this world, drugs and sex (especially the combination of the two) was sure to be it.
However, I had an ethical dilemma: Men in general and more specifically in a medical practice do not complain much, nor do they ever admit, what unfortunately they consider a failure. I have learned in many years of practice, if the man I am visiting with does not have his spouse or loved one there, I can expect, if I am lucky, 50 percent of the story.
If a wonderful man I am seeing for an office visit, no matter his age, needs one of these medications, there is an underlying problem. Of course, we could be quick to the punch and blame age. Medicine is also quick to suggest cholesterol lowering drugs to anyone/everyone to prevent heart disease, no matter what their age.
One of the first signs of heart disease is this very issue. Vascular disease is vascular disease (also called small vessel disease) no matter what organ is affected. This issue is, in my opinion, a God-given early warning sign.
If a man can get an online prescription for these meds, no one is telling him he may have underlying vascular disease. This is a very big problem.
Being able to order this type of drug online will prevent us doctors from diagnosing and intervening in the real problem. It is not just about activities in the bedroom. It is about everything both outside and inside the bedroom! I implore people reading this — men, spouses, lovers, etc. — please do not order these types of medications online because, by doing so, you ignore a possibly serious underlying issue.
Please talk to your doctor about the concern. We don’t judge, it is common, and it is treatable, and your life is more important.
If you don’t have a good life, why get the drug anyway?
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
