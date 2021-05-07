We live in one of the most beautiful, so much to do, areas in the continental USA.
No question it adds to our years and quality of life to be outside and active.
Unfortunately, we also live in a concentrated area for “Superfund sites.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, thousands of Superfund sites exist around the country, with toxic substances spewing out of them and affecting nearby populations.
Toxic substances that are released from these sites into the air and surface water include lead, trichlorethylene, chromium, benzene and arsenic. Not what the doctor ordered.
Toxins in our environment can greatly influence the way we age and how long we live. Many of these substances have been causally linked to cardiovascular disease, cancer, cognitive health and many other neurological conditions, including in children.
If you go to https://www.epa.gov/superfund/search-superfund-sites-where-you-live, and type in Idaho, you may be surprised how many of these sites are near the circulation of this fine paper.
Since we are not likely to have much of an impact with a broom, mop and some cleaning utensils, what can we do about this?
How can we overcome these unfortunate areas and their effects on our health and our children’s health?
Simple: Keep our bodies’ clearance systems in high gear. Sweat and sweat hard, every day if possible. This means exercising and/or sitting in a dry sauna most days of the week. Keep your kidneys healthy by limiting pain medication like Ibuprofen, Naproxen and aspirin (also called non-steroidal anti-inflammatories or NSAIDs) and take a drink of water every 15 min while you’re awake.
Keep your liver healthy by avoiding common liver toxins like alcohol and Tylenol and keep your fat content low, as your body stores a lot of these toxins in your fat.
Do not hesitate to enjoy our amazing outdoors, but do it longer with this simple advice.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.