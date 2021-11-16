POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank’s Hope for the Holidays Campaign is in full swing. This campaign runs through November and December. The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 2 million meals each month.
The Idaho Foodbank is working to make sure every family is able to enjoy the holiday meal traditions, regardless of their current financial struggles. Right now, there are multiple opportunities to donate frozen turkeys to help your neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season.
Barrie’s Ski and Sports in Pocatello is currently accepting frozen turkey donations. These turkeys will go to The Idaho Foodbank as part of Barrie’s annual Cranksgiving Event. On Saturday there will be a bicycle ride to deliver these turkeys to The Idaho Foodbank. Turkeys can be brought to Barrie’s Ski and Sports at 624 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello until the morning of Saturday.
Give the Cops a Bird is hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police. This is the third year in a row where they are collecting frozen turkeys for The Idaho Foodbank. Turkeys can be dropped off at the lobby of the Pocatello Police Department, 911 N. Seventh Ave., through Friday.
“It is estimated that 1 in 9 Idahoans may experience food insecurity this year,” said Kia Shaw, The Idaho Foodbank’s Eastern Idaho branch manager. “The generous support of our community and their donations allow us to make sure families have a holiday meal even if they are struggling to make ends meet.”
Donations of frozen turkeys can also be brought to The Idaho Foodbank warehouse in Pocatello at 555 S. First Ave. through Friday.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator at idahofoodbank.org/getfood.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank's Food Assistance Locator at idahofoodbank.org/getfood.

If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com.
