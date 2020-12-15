Ted Packard was born on Dec. 21, 1930, in Pocatello. He is the son of Isaac Charles Packard Jr. and Myrtle Gammell. When Isaac and Myrtle married, Isaac had four daughters, Vera, Helen, Marie and Geraldine. Myrtle had a son and a daughter, Joe and Pauline.
Together they had six more children: Betty, Jack, Donald “Ted”, Jerry, Gordon and Barbara. Ted is a family man and loves his family very much. His brothers and sisters were his best friends.
Due to the Great Depression, when Ted was a young boy, he went to live with a family friend, Fred Lehrbos. Fred taught Ted many things, but hunting, fishing and trapping were his greatest talents.
Ted grew up with a great love of the outdoors, which he instilled in his children. When he was 8 years old, he became the youngest member of the Rod and Gun Club. He shared the love of hunting with his brothers and family. Every year the brothers would get together for their annual deer and elk hunting trips.
Later they would take their children on these hunts and then their grandchildren to experience the great outdoors with them. Some of his fondest memories include teaching his grandchildren how to fish in Rapid Creek behind his home or taking them to check his trap lines along the Portneuf River. The joy on his face when a grandchild caught a fish was priceless.
Ted served his country in the Korean War and was primarily stationed in Europe. Returning to Pocatello after the war, Ted met the love of his life, Donna Sorensen. They were married on April 8, 1954, in Pocatello.
They were later sealed together in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 23, 1971. This year they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They have three children, Fred, David and Rose Marie, seven grandchildren and 16.5 great-grandchildren.
After serving in the war, Ted worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello, then went on to work for Idaho Fish and Game and finished his career with Idaho Power. His favorite job was working for IDFG for 28 years. Most of those years were at the fish hatchery in American Falls. American Falls is where he and Donna settled in and raised their family. After retiring from IDFG, they moved to Inkom and made it their forever home.
If you know Ted, you are a lucky person. Ted is one of the kindest and most generous individuals you could ever meet. He has a heart of service and has a great sense of humor. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to hold a party in his honor, but we know he would love to hear from you.
If you would like to drop him a card and share a story or two about an experience you shared together, that would be wonderful. Please send your cards or notes to:
Ted Packard
705 Rapid Creek
Inkom, Idaho 83245