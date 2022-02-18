Contaminated food sickens nearly 48 million people in the United States every year — that’s 1 in 6.
Recent research observed consumers as they purchased and brought home raw poultry products. The study found consumers taking actions that could lead to the cross-contamination of germs from raw poultry.
• Only 25 percent of consumers bagged their poultry selections at the store.
• A majority touched their cart immediately after handling poultry.
• When consumers brought a poultry product home, nearly 60 percent did not store it in a plastic bag, increasing the chances of contaminating kitchen surfaces.
It’s easier than ever to ensure your community, family and friends are armed with the important knowledge they need to help prevent foodborne illness. Share these important and easy-to-follow steps to help keep your community be food-safe!
IN STORE
Don’t touch: Disinfect your shopping cart handle. Use disinfectant wipes on surfaces, especially the handlebar and child seat. Most grocery stores have sanitizing wipes at the entrance.
Place poultry in a plastic bag: Use plastic bags provided at the meat counter to help avoid cross-contamination. Cover your hand with a plastic grocery bag when grabbing raw poultry from the meat case and then place both the bag around your hand and the bag of poultry into another plastic bag. All poultry bags should be discarded once home.
Use hand sanitizer: Use hand sanitizer after touching raw and packaged poultry if soap and water are not available.
AT HOME
Don’t touch: Place poultry in the fridge or freezer. Keep poultry in a plastic bag and place on a low shelf if keeping in the refrigerator to prevent leakage from contaminating other foods.
Wash hands before and after handling: Use warm water and soap to clean hands and surfaces that have potentially come in contact with poultry or its juices.
Check temperature: Thaw in the refrigerator. Keep poultry at or below 40 degrees when thawing. Never thaw poultry outside of the refrigerator.
Use a food thermometer: Cook poultry to a safe temperature of 165 degrees to kill harmful bacteria.
Think before you rinse: Rinsing poultry increases the chances of spreading raw juices around your kitchen. Remember, cooking to 165 degrees is the only way to kill bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. For more information, contact your local Extension office or health department.
Source: www.fightbac.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.