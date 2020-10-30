One of my favorite parts of pumpkin carving is making my spiced pumpkin seeds afterwards. These crisp and flavorful little treats are so delicious and make a wonderful snack. Removing the seeds from the pulp is trying, but well worth the effort. I use Cajun seasoning in this dish, but you can substitute it for other spices as well — even a mixture of cinnamon sugar. My family loves these seeds so much, they’ve become as much of a tradition as the pumpkin carving itself.
Belle’s Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
Fresh seeds from pumpkins (about 2 cups)
2 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning (or whatever seasoning you prefer)
Remove the seeds from the pumpkin and sort them from the pulp. Rinse the seeds well and dry with paper towels. In a saucepan, melt the butter. Place the seeds in a saucepan and toss to coat. Add the salt and seasoning and toss again. Spread the seeds on a rimmed baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes or until the seeds are golden brown. Cool completely. Store in airtight containers.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.