For a lot of Idahoans, 2022 will likely mark a return to “normal” Independence Day celebrations as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to wane from the past two years. It’s an exciting time and one that many of us have been waiting on for the last several years. But as we come together to celebrate the Fourth of July, keep your distance when it comes to fireworks — a lot of distance.
Every year, people suffer serious eye injuries from personal fireworks displays. Most of the victims are children and bystanders located nowhere near the launch zone. As an ophthalmologist, I’m uniquely trained to treat these types of injuries; but the downside is that nearly all these injuries could have been avoided with proper safety measures.
I’m not one to shy away from a good time, nor do I want that to be the takeaway of this letter, but I believe there are misconceptions about the danger of fireworks. So, here is a list of things to keep in mind while you safely celebrate this summer.
First, fireworks can leave you with chemical/thermal burns, corneal abrasions and retinal detachment. Despite their small size, sparklers can burn at more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to melt certain metals. As an ophthalmologist, but more importantly as a parent, I urge caution and tight supervision for a pyrotechnic that’s mislabeled as kid friendly.
Second, be cautious of where/what you light. If you have a malfunctioning firework, it should be handled with caution, soaked in water and thrown away. Additionally, the majority of firework-related eye injuries happen to bystanders. It’s important to create a 500-foot “buffer zone” between observers and fireworks displays.
Finally, wear eye protection! A national poll shows 1/3 of Americans have either been injured or know someone who was injured by fireworks. The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate, and you can enjoy it to the fullest without using consumer fireworks. The best, and safest, way to celebrate is by leaving it to the professionals. Trust me, a pair of safety glasses is cheaper than any eye surgery.
Dr. Katherine A. Lee is an ophthalmologist at St. Luke’s Children’s: Boise.