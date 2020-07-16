I grew up with a dad who was addicted to fishing. He also liked to hunt game birds, but his all-around passion was fly fishing. We fly fished several times a week from March through early November. Fly fishing is an art, as well as a sport. The fly fisherman must animate the fly with realistic movement that fools the fish to think it is food. So the fisherman tries to get into the head of the fish, dangling the bait, moving like a bug in the water. When the fish is convinced, it hits. A good fly fisherman can anticipate the fish’s movements and lay the fly in just the right spot to entice him.
While trying to outfox a fish is exhilarating, it is not so much fun for the fish. He was happily feeding away, chasing elusive bugs, when all of a sudden he is on a line with a hook in his mouth and being brought to shore. It’s also not so much fun for humans, when we get fooled into chasing a pleasure or swallowing something that we think is food and suddenly realize that it was only bait.
As humans we are very prone to reacting to something intuitively, without evaluating whether that thing is really something good for us, or just bait that will capture us. Thomas Jefferson warned us of such a reality when he said: “Do not bite at the bait of pleasure till you know there is no hook.” Proverbs 14:12 (CSB) says it this way: “There is a way that seems right to a person, but its end is the way to death.” Earlier in Proverbs (cf. Proverbs 1:10-19) we are warned that groups of people will try to entice us to join in their group, and participate in the things that are harmful. God says, “Don’t do it! It sounds safe, it sounds profitable, but mindless group-think rarely turns out good. The road leads to captivity and death.”
Many exciting ideas, things, products, and activities are dangled on hooks before us, and they all promise wonderful things, like health, safety, popularity, wealth, and many other enticements. Sometimes the bait comes through friends, well-intentioned or not, and sometimes from people who know very well that what they are offering is only dangerous trap. Bait also comes to us through media, through the internet, through marketing, through fads, through apps that offer you something fun, while stealing your identity information, etc. We are all so overly stimulated by millions of visuals and messages each day, that we stop trying to check for a hook.
So who can we trust? Where can we always get good, wholesome food that will give life to our beings and souls, instead of having a hidden hook to lead us into captivity or away to destruction? Is there such a person who can be absolutely trusted to always have my best interest at heart?
The good news is, “Yes, there is One such person!” Jesus is the one person in all of world history who always told the truth, who lived the truth, and who loves us so much that He laid down His own life to die for us, to remove the hooks that held us captive. In John 14:6 (CSB), Jesus told his disciples, and us: “… I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Jesus is the true bread of life, the true food that lasts for eternity (cf. John 6:32-35). Jesus is the way to the freedom and life found in God. He is the truth. Jesus speaks the truth, all the time. Jesus is the life that we crave, and try to find by sampling all the bait.
The Bible is the truth that can be trusted. It is truth that has endured for thousands of years. It is truth that connects us to God. When you read the Bible, you don’t have to ask: “Is this life-giving food? Or is it bait?” The more you expose your mind to the truth and
real food of the Bible, the more easily and quickly you will recognize bait and the hidden hook in the bait, so you don’t swallow it.
Are you surrounding yourself with good food and truth? Or swimming around in a pool full of bait? Don’t forget to examine that tempting item to see if there is a hook embedded in it! Is it nourishing food, or artificial bait?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.