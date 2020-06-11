Don Ezra Murdock and Kathleen Torgesen Murdock are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Kathleen is the daughter of Dick and Arlene Tucker Torgesen of Soda Springs, Idaho, and Don is the son of Ezra and Mattie Piquet Murdock from Driggs, Idaho. They met at Brigham Young University where Kathy was doing graduate work after receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art and English from Utah State University.
Don was finishing his masters’s degree in accounting and passing the Certified Public Accountant exam. She worked on the campaign to get him elected as BYU student body vice president of finance. They were married June 12, 1970, in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
After working in Los Angeles for a few years on a great career path with Price Waterhouse & Co., they decided to move to Pocatello, Idaho, and become entrepreneurs. They opened Taylor Rental Center, later Action Rental Center, with a second location in Idaho Falls. Along with farming in Soda Springs, this was Don’s profession for over 43 years. Kathy became a well-known artist in the region, with her work in many businesses, banks, hospitals and universities and in the homes of private collectors. She has won countless awards, as well as being published in books and magazines. Five galleries in four different states have represented her work. She has also served as a primary, young women and Relief Society president in the LDS church several times.
Don kept busy expanding their rental centers to full capacity in such areas as light to heavy equipment side by side with large canopies and party goods. He also served as Boy Scouts of America council treasurer, as chairman of the Pocatello District 25 school board and an LDS church high counselor for 15 years, all well as being called as a bishop twice for a total of nine years.
Don and Kathy have had many adventures together. They pursued scuba diving and did a lot of white water river rafting, including rowing themselves through the Grand Canyon for two weeks where the waves are like the side of a house. They have been privileged to travel the world for the education and beauty of different histories and cultures to over 40 countries. Through all their adventures, Don is grateful to list 41 times his life has been saved. They also had the great satisfaction of serving a mission together recently in Mexico City for the LDS church.
The most important part of their 50 years together is their amazing family. Tyson Don married Amby Pew from Fruit Heights, Utah. He is a CPA with a master’s in accounting working to almost partner with Deloitte and Touche CPA firm when he was recruited as chief financial officer for a large division of eBay. Now he is senior vice president and corporate controller of HealthEquity, a Utah based public company. They have three daughters: Tenley, Ashton and Holland.
Dustin Hunter married Cammy Schow of Pocatello. They have a daughter, Lilly Adonna. He received his Master of Architecture degree with honors from Arizona State University and became a registered American Institute of Architects architect working for significant firms in Phoenix. He passed away at age 35 from complications of a heart defect.
Natalie Arlene received a bachelor's degree in music, with a minor in modern dance from BYU, and married Thomas John Scollick from Villa Park, California. He works for Colgate. They live in Seattle, Washington, and Natalie is a professional music educator. They are parents of Tucker, Grant, Lexie, and Addison.
Katrina Teresa received a degree in public relations, with a minor in business from BYU. She married Chandler Gregory Weeks, an attorney in San Diego, California. They are the parents of Chance, Ryder, Charlize and Chanel.
Mitchel Richard received his doctorate from the University of South Carolina in business administration, with an emphasis in marketing. He is a professor of marketing and assistant dean of the Business School at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He married Kristen Bunker of St. George, Utah. She has a doctorate in clinical psychology. They are the parents of Ellie Grace and Mathison Ezra.
The Murdocks offer their thanks to all their good friends, neighbors, associates and clients who helped make their 50 years together full of good humor and good times. As their son Dustin would say, “It has been a great run.”