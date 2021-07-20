Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Don and Vicky Jean (Thomas) Hale of Chubbuck will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 30. Don and Vicky were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 30, 1971.
They both attended Highland High School in Pocatello, where they met. Don would then ship off on a two-year mission in Mexico City, Mexico for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They were happily married upon his return.
After a few more years in Pocatello, they would move on to live in Florida, Oregon and Colorado before moving back to Pocatello in 2007. They have traveled the world together and look forward to many more adventures.
They are the parents of five children: Kelli (Robert) Morgan, Kim Kolsen, Michael Blake Hale, Kari (Jamie) Bevandich and Kourtney (Kyle) Post. They also have 10 amazing grandchildren and three adorable great-grandchildren.
