POCATELLO — "Kiss the Ground," a documentary on regenerative agriculture, is set to be shown Tuesday 7 p.m., with a no-host dinner 6 p.m., at The Sand Trap, 2720 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Admission is free. 

The documentary shows how regenerative agriculture can revive farmer prosperity, reduce flooding and drought, replenish fresh water sources, reduce fire hazards, reverse global warming, recreate regional access to nutrient-dense food, reduce toxic pesticides and fertilizers, reduce dead zones and water pollution, reverse extinction, and reconnect humanity and nature.

