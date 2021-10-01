When was the last time you changed your password for your email account? I bet I can guess. October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and we can all do a few easy things here and there to help foster a more cyber-safe world.
The reason we have cybersecurity is to defend ourselves and our information from people with bad intentions, just like physical crime. However, cybercrime is on the rise. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it is up 600%, according to embroker.com. With people working from home or enjoying internet-based leisure more than ever due to COVID-19, more people’s information is vulnerable than ever before. The vulnerabilities aren’t just at home, either. Even though businesses typically have a security policy and are better prepared than a household, they are bigger targets and have more to lose.
There are, however, plenty of things we can do to make things safer for ourselves, our families and our information.
Here are a few steps you can take to do your part:
1. Password protection: I know you have heard a bunch of things about how to handle your passwords. Some people use sticky notes, some people use their social security number and some people use the same password for every service. The truth is, the best practice is to use a unique, complex and long password for every service. This can get incredibly hard to keep track of, so I suggest using a password manager like Bitwarden or LastPass. These services can also generate complex and long passwords for you. If keeping these passwords digitally doesn’t suit you, you can also keep them written down somewhere as long as it’s behind lock and key or protected with some other form of physical security.
2. Password and system security: Don’t let anybody see or use your passwords. In fact, don’t let just anybody see or use your computer, phone or workstation/office. Obviously, if you live with somebody you trust, that's a bit of a different story for your devices and spaces, but don’t let them surf your stuff unmonitored. Do not let anyone use or know your passwords.
3. Be careful on the internet: While you’re on the internet, be careful every step of the way. It’s easy to get into habits of clicking quickly and blindly, but slow down and be wary of suspicious ads, links or websites in general. Don’t download anything if you’re not 100% sure of what it is. If an email is unexpected, odd-looking or in any other way abnormal, ignore it. You could even delete it. Phishing and malware are everywhere; it comes by mail, phone and text message. Another way to check whether a message is legitimate is to contact the sender (if you know them) in another way to make sure they sent the message and not somebody else.
4. Use antivirus software: Programs like AVG Antivirus, Norton and Windows Defender are there to help you avoid viruses and malware, and they work really well. Windows Defender comes built into Windows computers, and AVG is free. Regularly use these programs to scan your computer or phone for viruses or problems and keep them updated.
5. Update your computer: Not updating your operating system (some are Windows, Mac OS, Android, iOS) or other programs is a huge cybersecurity risk, because those updates you’re missing out on have critical security features that the developers have figured out and fixed. If you don’t install that fix, you are vulnerable. Don’t rely on automatic updates alone: You may have to do some things manually.
Finally, keep in mind that most people are not as aware of the importance of cybersecurity as you are now. Do your part to keep them on their toes now and then by spreading security awareness so everyone can be better protected.
#BeCyberSmart
This article was written by Curtis Dey as a part of a series for the month of October for National Cyber Security Awareness Month. Curtis Dey is a Cybersecurity Specialist at the National Information Assurance Training and Education Center at Idaho State University. Curtis has been a leader for funk and jazz bands and has worked in networking, automotive and construction before working in cybersecurity.