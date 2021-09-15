Secrets are enticing things, aren’t they? It seems that our human nature can’t resist unravelling a secret. Secrets, by their very nature, are known to some people and not known to others. We love to know something that other people don’t know.
Knowledge is power. For centuries mankind has pursued knowledge. We were created to know God, and to know things, and thereby discover how to use what we know. Our lives are geared for gathering and analyzing information. In a sense, knowable facts become tools which enable us to accomplish things. Therefore the quest to uncover secrets, and find ways to utilize what we know, is nothing new.
Secrets, or mysteries, perk our interest because we love a challenge. Have you ever participated in an Escape Room experience? They are popular because you must solve a series of secret puzzlers to escape the room within the given time period (it’s only a game, of course!) It is a race against time, and you have to use your imagination and your brain to succeed. Collecting information is vital, but your group must work as a team to discover all the secrets.
There is a spiritual mystery, or secret, that was undiscovered for thousands of years. It is the mystery of how God was going to once and for all deal with the sins of mankind, which alienated us from Him and the life He created us to live. For millennia it was a secret, awaiting the perfect time when Jesus would come and live a sinless life, in order to shed His blood on our behalf. How could fallen man, who has sinned and become a slave of sin and a harbor a sinful nature, ever live a life acceptable to a flawless, sinless God, whose sheer holiness denies us access to His presence? Inquiring minds want to know!
How can we discover the true fountain of youth, and live forever in the presence of God? How can we experience the beauty and majesty of God, when we are so bent and corrupted by sin? How can we start anew, burying our old life and living a life that is pleasing to God? That is what we long to know.
The greatest knowledge that has ever existed consists of coming to know eternal God, our Creator, in an ongoing and personal relationship. Do you want to know the secret of how God Himself came to live among us in the person of Jesus? Do you want to know the secret of how to be forgiven, to a have a clean slate with God?
The secret is now revealed! God has shown us how to live a life pleasing to Him, so you will never be alienated from God again. In Colossians 1:27 (LEB) Paul revealed the mystery’s solution, the secret to a restored relationship with God: “… God wanted to make known what is the glorious wealth of this mystery among the Gentiles, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.”
God is revealing this truth to us, that what used to be an unsolved mystery, has now been made reality through Christ. This was the plan of God for providing both the forgiveness of our sins, and His power moving into the believers’ lives through the indwelling presence of Christ in the Holy Spirit. Jesus’ death brought forgiveness of sins, His resurrection raised believers up with Christ to live in ongoing relationship with God. When the Holy Spirit came into our lives, Jesus and the Father came with the Spirit (cf. John 14:23).
The secret is that, as believers, we now have Christ living within us, giving us the power to live for God, and being the guarantee that we will live with glorious God forever and ever. Do you want to know a secret? Jesus living within you gives you everything you need: the wisdom of God, the forgiveness of God, the power of God, the joy of God, the holiness of God, all because Christ lives in the believer. In Jesus you have all you need to please God and live for Him! Thank God for letting us know the secret, benefit from God’s accomplishments in Christ, and live a new life that is forever lived with God.
P.S. The secret is no longer a secret! Go tell your friends how they can have a new life with new power to live with God, and for God!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.