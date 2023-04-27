Mentioned in one of our previous articles is a thought-provoking little book that has stood the test of time: AS A MAN THINKETH by James Allen. The title, of course, is from a scripture in Proverbs 23:7 (KJV) – “As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he.”
In this little book, Allen challenges us to think of our minds as a garden wherein we must constantly work to eliminate the weeds – or negative thoughts – and make the effort to elevate those thoughts to ever higher pursuits and endeavors – to educate ourselves, to learn, and to grow – most often by what we choose to allow to enter our beautiful minds.
And for sure, that’s a lot to THINK about, especially when we are striving to attain a specific goal or deal with a specific challenge.
In this regard, it’s fun every now and again to reread the delightful children’s story, as we did in the same previous article: “The Little Enginethat Could” – that sturdy little engine that had the big task of pulling all the cars filled with Christmas toys and candy to the children on the other side of the mountain. When the going got rough, the little engine kept saying to itself, “I think I can; I think I can; I think I can.” And once it reached the top of the mountain and started to head down the other side, it joyfully repeated over and over, “I thought I could; I thought I could.”
The key word in this wonderful, little book and story, of course, is the work THINK. Sadly, it’s estimated that we humans use only a fraction of the capabilities of our remarkable brains to really think. Reference is often made to an IBM executive who challenged his employees to do just that: “THINK.” It’s said that signs appear over the doors in the home office of that massive corporation with that simple word: THINK. In the business world, or our personal lives, it’s often said that “If you think we can – or you think we can’t – you’re right.”
One way to expand the capacity of our brains is to THINK on ever higher levels. Studies show that even babies in the womb and tiny newborns are said to benefit by listening to classical music daily and that adults, with developing dementia, appear to also benefit, as well, from listening to the music of classical composers. On a recommended list are compositions by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, and Vivaldi, among others.
In all of life’s many endeavors – whatever goals we set – whatever challenges we face – we can think of the words repeated by the little engine. We can repeat them over and over to ourselves:
I THINK I CAN; I THINK I CAN; I THINK I CAN
The nearer the top of the mountain, of course, the harder it was for the little engine, but keep on going it did – and so must we -- in so many of our overwhelming and sometimes seemingly impossible situations in life.
Like the little engine, we can take the concept to ever high levels with the words in our minds:
I KNOW I CAN; I KNOW I CAN; I KNOW I CAN
and finally, once achieved:
I KNEW I COULD; I KNEW I COULD!
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.