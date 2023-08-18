Years ago, we had a cat named Hitch. I don’t remember why he was named Hitch — we adopted him with that name — but I do remember that Hitch had poor eyesight. He would miscalculate jumps and walk into things. Hitch was an entertaining cat who mostly lived outside.
In the late fall when the nights turned cold we would leave the door to the garage cracked so Hitch could come in and have a warm place to be. One night I went out into the garage to make sure that Hitch had food in his bowl. It was dark in the garage, and I found my way across the expanse to the light switch pretty easily. It was a familiar path, and I hadn’t left anything out of place so there were no obstacles.
Midway to the light switch I felt Hitch brush across my ankle, and I reached down to give him a scratch. He followed close to my feet all the way across the garage. When I reached the light switch I turned it on so that I could fill Hitch’s bowl. I opened the bag, scooped some food out, and as Hitch began to crunch on his food. Before returning to the kitchen, I decided to make sure my leaf blower was plugged in to charge.
As I looked to my left I saw the leaf blower across the garage on top of some storage containers. Next to the leaf blower, seated quietly on the lid of the container, was Hitch. It took a moment for me to realize the problem. If Hitch was across the garage, who was brushing up against my leg and crunching on the cat food at my feet?
I looked down at him just as the possum looked up at me. I’m not lying when I tell you that we both (the possum and I) made the same screaming sound at each other! I ran one direction and the possum ran the other way. It was 30 minutes before my heart rate settled down!
Sometimes we allow the familiarity of certain routines and activities to lull us into a false sense of security. We assume that things are always going to unfold in the way we expect or anticipate. But if life has taught me anything, it’s that we have to stay vigilant, especially where our emotional and mental wellbeing are concerned. If we aren’t careful, unexpected problems can sneak in, and the quiet normalcy we have come to expect can be shattered in an instant.
One of the most important steps that any of us can take to preserve emotional and mental health is having a proactive strategy or a plan. For instance, if I asked what intentional steps you take to invest in your emotional wellness, what would you say? A plan for emotional health might involve routinely talking with a friend or mentor who checks in on how you’re feeling. It might involve specific activities that recharge your emotional batteries, especially during seasons that are emotionally difficult. Things like reading, gardening or journaling.
If I asked what intentional practices you have for protecting your mental health, what would you say? You might have daily quiet time that involves prayer, meditation, mindfulness and reading. You might have a counselor or therapist that you check in with from time to time. You might also have a plan for regular exercise, healthy eating and good sleep. All of these things are connected and contribute to your mental health.
The point is that proactive plans to protect your mental and emotional health are like light switches in a dark room. Flip the switch to be aware of your surroundings and how they are making an impact on you. Walk through life with your eyes open, being proactive about your wellbeing.
One last thing. Friends are important. My friend Hitch sat quietly by while I unknowingly made friends with a possum in the dark. Granted, Hitch couldn’t see well, so he may have been friends with the possum, too. The point is that having friends who are healthy and willing to encourage you in being healthy as well can be a big part of your proactive plan for wellness!
Dr. David Walker is a school counselor and therapist living in Cookeville, Tennessee. A former resident of Pocatello, he and his wife moved to Tennessee to be closer to family, but Pocatello is still in their hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.