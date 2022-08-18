Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

I have spent the last five weeks seeing people’s lips move, catching a word or two, but unable to understand what they were saying. This week I went to see Dr. Howard, my ENT doctor, in his Gloucester office. Within twenty minutes, miraculously, I could hear again. I was reminded of the deaf man whom Jesus healed, and I can now relate to how awesomely amazing is the gift of hearing. On the way home from the doctor, I could actually hear the rain as it pattered on the windshield.

God gave us ears so that we can hear, and how they function and convert sound vibrations into words are another proof of God’s wonderful creation. Ears are uniquely designed to hear. They don’t see. Eyes are uniquely designed to see, they do not hear. Coincidence? A randomly evolved trait? No, not possible.

Tags

Recommended for you