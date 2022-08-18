I have spent the last five weeks seeing people’s lips move, catching a word or two, but unable to understand what they were saying. This week I went to see Dr. Howard, my ENT doctor, in his Gloucester office. Within twenty minutes, miraculously, I could hear again. I was reminded of the deaf man whom Jesus healed, and I can now relate to how awesomely amazing is the gift of hearing. On the way home from the doctor, I could actually hear the rain as it pattered on the windshield.
God gave us ears so that we can hear, and how they function and convert sound vibrations into words are another proof of God’s wonderful creation. Ears are uniquely designed to hear. They don’t see. Eyes are uniquely designed to see, they do not hear. Coincidence? A randomly evolved trait? No, not possible.
All the superlative aspects of our lives, working consistently and as they should, declare the wisdom and power of God, our Creator. My doctor did not redesign my ear to make it work. He inserted tubes that released the pressure and fluid which were interfering with the normal function of my eardrum membranes. Even so, his talents and skills are a gift from God, as is the function of our marvelous brains, which can learn and do all sorts of complex things.
One of the purposes of hearing is to hear God speak to us. Part of this “hearing” involves the intake of signals or words that convey a message. The other part of “hearing” is the ability to understand and apply what God is saying to us through those words.
Isaiah lived and prophesied in Jerusalem’s environs from approximately 739 BC to 701 BC. His message from God was for Judah to wake up, listen to God, and return to Him to be restored and healed. Neither the leaders of the country, nor the people, were very willing to listen to God. They heard the prophet speak God’s words, but the words mostly landed on purposely deaf ears. In Isaiah 6 we read about the call of God to Isaiah, and his mission. Isaiah 6:8–10 (NLT) says, “Then I heard the Lord asking, “Whom should I send as a messenger to this people? Who will go for us?” I said, “Here I am. Send me.” And He said, “Yes, go, and say to this people, ‘Listen carefully, but do not understand. Watch closely, but learn nothing.’ Harden the hearts of these people. Plug their ears and shut their eyes. That way, they will not see with their eyes, nor hear with their ears, nor understand with their hearts and turn to Me for healing.”
God said this in an ironical fashion because the people didn’t take Him seriously enough to try to listen to what He is saying to them. That was Judah in the build up to being conquered and led into captivity. Isaiah asked the people to listen carefully to what God was saying, but they didn’t listen and they didn’t understand.
Many times when God tells us to beware, that we are in danger, we shut out His warning. We close our ears, like a teenager not wanting to hear sound advice. Many decide there is no God, so they need not try to hear a non-existent God speaking to them. The people of Judah and Israel believed that they were God’s chosen ones, and in their complacency they turned away from God. Eventually, their nation was overthrown as they sat deafly by. We, like Israel and Judah did, think that if we have some semblance of morality and a minor level of religiosity, we are safe and God will bless us. God warns us that there are predators within a nation, and predators from without, who will devour us if given the chance.
What is God’s message to you today? What warnings is God giving you regarding your life, and your future? What does God want to do in and through your life? What does God say you need to do to experience His goodness and a blessed life? We find God’s message to us in the Bible. Get out your Bible, and read a portion each day. Ask God to open your ears to recognize His voice when He speaks to you, and open your mind to understand His message.
If you have ears, open them and use them. If you have eyes and the ability to perceive things, ask God to open them to what is happening spiritually around us. Ask God to show you the path you should walk, then give you the grace and strength to walk on it.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.