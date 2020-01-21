The halls of American Falls High School were abuzz with the boom of drums, the mellow hum of flutes, and the vibrant shout of trumpets as more than 300 students from East Idaho gathered in its classrooms on Tuesday to attend the District 5 Music Clinic.
The clinic, which was hosted by the school’s music department, offered music and performing art sessions. It also offered opportunities for students to take classes such as Piano 10, Yoga for Performers and Trumpet Boot Camp. It even offered a class on how to cope with stage anxiety.
“The purpose of the clinic is to expose our students to professionals in their fields, in different fields of the performing arts,” said Robbie Hanchey, director of instrumental music for the school district. “And to teach them fun sessions of what they can do career wise, leadership wise, or expose them to new avenues of the performing arts that they might not have experienced before, like African drums, ukulele, rock band, Broadway choreography and on. It’s lots of fun stuff.”
The event brought in music professors and teachers from Idaho State University and the College of Southern Idaho, as well as teachers from the general public, all of whom were there to help students learn the basics of music and performing arts.
“I just like hearing the students progress, and being here for it,” said Ben Britton, a professor from CSI who taught a class in woodwind instruments. “This is a great opportunity for students, and I’m glad it exists.”
In attendance were American Falls High School band students Aurora Ortiz, a junior, and Avery Claunch, a senior who helped the event run smoothly.
“I play saxophone, that’s a woodwind, but if I wanted to try out percussion, I could go to a class and learn about percussion,” said Ortiz, who plans to attend Utah State University when she graduates. “(The Clinic) just gives you the opportunity to branch out more and try different parts of performing arts that aren’t your usual thing.”
For instance, Claunch, a senior looking to attend ISU after graduation, is in percussion, but was there to learn how to play saxophone.
"I wouldn’t get the opportunity to do that in my regular band class," Claunch said. "I get the opportunity to learn those techniques and maybe spark a passion for maybe learning more instruments.”
This element to encouraging students to experiment and try new things was part of why the clinic exists, Hanchey said. But it also allows professors from universities to teach young people what opportunities they have available after they graduate.
“Going on, we wanted the students to know that there are music scholarships available, or that they don’t have to major in (music), but they can still incorporate it in their lives after high school,” he said.
Isaac Lowder, who teaches for the American Falls School District and who taught a class titled Piano 101, said a previous event he and several other teachers attended helped him gain teaching methods that he incorporated into his session on Tuesday.
That event, called the Modern Band Summit, was sponsored by Little Kids Rock in the summer of 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado, and drew teachers from all over the country.
“(The Modern Band Summit’s) thing is they try to teach music as a second language, and their goals are they try to get kids playing as soon as they walk in the door,” Lowder said. “And one thing I experienced, especially with kids who want to play the piano, is they want to run before they can walk. And these kinds of resources can help you (teach) that.”
He added, “You can teach them a song in a matter of minutes, teach them a few chord patterns, and away you go."
And that’s one of his goals as an educator is to get (students) doing first.
"You can hook them, grab their interest, and then teach them the rules later on,” he said.
This is a method that Hanchey and American Falls School District music teachers have worked to incorporate into the school district’s music curriculum.
The sessions on Tuesday had this method in effect throughout the day. Students were beating African drums for their first time or tinkering on a piano keyboard and learning the layout of the keys.
Everything, however, was to help the youths experiment, experience, and expand their performing arts knowledge and to help them down the road.
“The students are the reason I keep teaching,” said Lowder. “Their future and their successes are my number one goal and creating those relationships and making sure you respect them first, because I think if you respect them then you get that respect back. They’re just super important to me.”