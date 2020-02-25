POCATELLO — Bannock County's District 29 legislators, Sen. Mark Nye and Reps. Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy, will join the public Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 S. 7th Ave. for a legislative town hall.
Idaho lawmakers are currently discussing several important issues, including Medicaid expansion, property taxes and education. Everyone is invited to discuss these important issues with their legislators, ask questions about what's being addressed in the state's capitol and share input on how these issues will impact Bannock County.
More information about this event can be found on Facebook or by calling 208-234-8908.