POCATELLO — Now in its 21st year of operation, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is gearing up for the 2021 summer food service program. Meals will be provided to all children ages 1 to 18 without charge. Adults may purchase a lunch for just $4. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the following sites:
— Alameda Park: Wayne Avenue and Pine Street in Pocatello
— Bicentennial Park: Abraham and Eve streets in Chubbuck
— Caldwell Park: Eighth Avenue and Center Street in Pocatello
— OK Ward Park: West Quinn Road in Pocatello
— Raymond Park: Lincoln and Carson streets in Pocatello
— Lower Ross Park: 2750 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello
— Stuart Park: Stuart Avenue in Chubbuck
Meals will be served weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning June 7. The last day of service will be Aug. 14.
The summer food service program is a wonderful program. For many children, this is the only meal they will get during the summer days while their parents are working. However, this program does more than serve needy families — it promotes health and well-being and provides an opportunity for all families in the community to enjoy the wonderful parks our city has to offer while enjoying a nutritious meal. The program also opens up a great opportunity for strengthening community relationships across all backgrounds. Our community has been very supportive of SFSP through the years, and we are looking forward to another great summer.
For more information, contact Tom Wilson, food service coordinator, at 208-235-3256 or wilsonto@sd25.us