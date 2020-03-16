POCATELLO — In cooperation with recommendations from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 regarding precautions against the potential spread of COVID-19, the Pocatello/Chubbuck Distinguished Young Women program will be held without spectators at a private location on Thursday. Twenty four girls from three high schools will compete in five categories. The winner of this program will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program this fall in Idaho Falls.
The program will be available for live streaming through Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck Facebook page. The results will be announced following the event.