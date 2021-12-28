POCATELLO — The Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program, formerly named Junior Miss, will begin its 2022-2023 program in January. This program is for all junior-aged girls that will graduate in 2023. This year’s program will take place at the Pocatello High School Auditorium on April 1, 2022.
The mission of Distinguished Young Women is to empower outstanding high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing life skills, encouraging positive values and to impact the lives of all young women through its Be Your Best Self outreach program. Many participants earn scholarships for college, but all learn life skills to help them interview for jobs, stay in school, develop healthy relationships and have increased confidence.
The participants will attend several classes that will teach these valuable skills. In addition to the BYBS classes, participants will attend classes to learn a fitness routine that will be performed during the program. They will also have the opportunity to participate in mock interviews, learn about current events, participate in a service project and receive help with their talent. All of these things are designed to help the young women get ready for the program. This program strives to give young women the opportunity to further their education and prepare for a successful future. The Pocatello/Chubbuck program has several experienced volunteers that help to make this program a success.
The winner of this program will go on to compete in the state final in Idaho Falls in October.
There will be an orientation meeting on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at Chubbuck City Hall, 290 East Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. You may also contact Kayla Cruz at 208-241-7671.
