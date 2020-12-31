POCATELLO — The Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck, formerly named Junior Miss, will begin its 2021-2022 program in January. This program is for all junior-aged girls that will graduate in 2022. This year’s program will tentatively take place at the Pocatello High School Auditorium on March 18, 2021.
The mission of Distinguished Young Women is to empower outstanding high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing life skills, encouraging positive values and to impact the lives of all young women through its Be Your Best Self outreach program. Many participants earn scholarships for college, but all learn life skills to help them interview for jobs, stay in school, develop healthy relationships and have increased confidence.
The five elements of the Be Your Best Self Program are:
— Be healthy — Be physically fit and drug-free.
— Be involved — Serve your community.
— Be studious — Stay in school.
— Be ambitious — Set and achieve goals.
— Be responsible — Live by moral and ethical principles.
The participants will attend several classes that will teach these valuable skills — both safely in person and online via Zoom. In addition to the BYBS classes, participants will attend classes to learn a fitness routine that will be performed during the program. They will also have the opportunity to participate in mock interviews, learn about current events, participate in a service project and receive help with their talent. All of these things are designed to help young women get ready for the program. This program strives to give a young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future. The Pocatello/Chubbuck program has several experienced volunteers that help to make this program a success.
The winner of this program will go on to compete in the state final in Idaho Falls next October.
There will be a parent information open house on Jan. 7 between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 158 East Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. We invite all participants and their parents to join us any time during this time slot; we ask that social distancing measures are followed and masks or face coverings are worn at all times.
A digital open house will also be offered on Jan. 9 between 6:30 and 8 p.m. for those that prefer to participate online. Please contact Kayla Carter at 208-241-7671 or by email at pocatello-chubbuck@distinguishedyw.org to receive a Zoom link or more information regarding the in-person open house.