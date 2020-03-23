POCATELLO/CHUBBUCK — This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals took place on March 19. A private showcase was held and streamed via Facebook Live.
Twenty four girls from three high schools competed in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent were interview, 25%; scholastic, 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self-expression, 15%.
The interview awards went to Chloe Babcock and Hailie Rasmussen. The scholastic awards went to Sylvia Romriell and Kaylee Nielsen. Talent was awarded to Sylvia Romriell and Hailie Rasmussen. The fitness awards went to Alyssia Johnston and Sylvia Romriell. Alyssia Johnston and Amy Parry won the awards for self-expression.
The two other categories that were awarded were "be your best self" and spirit of DYW. The be your best self awards went to Ashley Moncur and Angela Renzello. The spirit of DYW award went to Jena Eldredge.
The second runner up went to Alyssia Johnston and the first runner up went to Amy Parry. The overall winner for the night was Sylvia Romriell. She will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program in Idaho Falls at the Colonial Theater on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
The Distinguished Young Women scholarship program concentrates on well-rounded young women who have excelled in the classroom, been active in extracurricular activities, developed a performing talent, asserted leadership among peers and have made a commitment to her community.