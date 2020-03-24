This year the Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals took place on March 19. A private showcase was held and streamed via Facebook Live.
Twenty four girls from three high schools competed in five categories. Those categories and the percent of the total score they represent were interview, 25%; scholastic, 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self-expression, 15%.
The interview awards went to Chloe Babcock and Hailie Rasmussen. The scholastic awards went to Sylvia Romriell and Kaylee Nielsen. Talent was awarded to Sylvia Romriell and Hailie Rasmussen. The fitness awards went to Alyssia Johnston and Sylvia Romriell. Alyssia Johnston and Amy Parry won the awards for self-expression.
The two other categories that were awarded were "be your best self" and spirit of DYW. The be your best self awards went to Ashley Moncur and Angela Renzello. The spirit of DYW award went to Jena Eldredge.
The second runner up went to Alyssia Johnston and the first runner up went to Amy Parry. The overall winner for the night was Sylvia Romriell. She will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program in Idaho Falls at the Colonial Theater on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
The Distinguished Young Women scholarship program concentrates on well-rounded young women who have excelled in the classroom, been active in extracurricular activities, developed a performing talent, asserted leadership among peers and have made a commitment to her community.
Alyssia Johnston is the daughter of Thomas and Tiffany Higley. She attends Highland High School. Aly performed a contemporary dance solo, “Got It In You” by BANNERS. Aly received awards in Self-Expression and Talent and earned 2nd Runner Up.
Emilee Godfrey is the daughter of Graden and Amilee Godfrey. She attends Highland High School. Emilee performed a piano ballad, “Winter Memories.”
Ada Bagley is the daughter of Dave and Danielle Bagley. She attends Highland High School. Ada sang a piece from The Color Purple, “I’m Here.”
Emily Lee is the daughter of John and Elisha Lee. She attends Century High School. Emily performed a fiddle solo to “Minor Reel” by Leahy.
Carlaraye Gaunt is the daughter of Eldon and Diane Gaunt. She attends Pocatello High School. Carlaraye performed a vocal solo to “Stormy Weather.”
Chloe Biorn is the daughter of Michael and Camille Biorn. She attends Highland High School. Chloe performed a Power Tap Clogging routine to “Get Low” by DJ Snake.
Hannah Goody is the daughter of Bryon and Shelley Goody. She attends Century High School. Hannah performed a piano solo to “Stairway to Heaven”.
Amy Parry is the daughter of David and Jennifer Parry. She attends Highland High School. Amy performed a Broadway style vocal solo to “My New Philosophy” from You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. Amy received a Self-Expression award and earned 1st Runner Up.
Angela Renzello is the daughter of Randon and Elizabeth Renzello. She attends Highland High School. Angie performed a hula hoop dancing routine to “All Around the World”. Angie received a “Be Your Best Self” award.
Samantha Wilcox is the daughter of Michael and Ann Wilcox. She attends Highland High School. Sam performed a jazz dance solo to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” by Fergie.
Kaylee Nielsen is the daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Nielsen. She attends Highland High School. Kaylee performed a piano arrangement by Leiki Ueda to a piece from Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Weber. Kaylee received a Scholastic award.
Alexis Chrostowski is the daughter of Erick and Jaymee Chrostowski. She attends Highland High School. Alexis performed a Gumdo Martial Arts form.
Erica Holt is the daughter of Daniel and Emily Holt. She attends Highland High School. Erica performed a piano solo, “Mamma Mia!” by Abba.
Mattie Wilson is the daughter of Matthew and Mary Wilson. She attends Highland High School. Mattie will be performed a monologue about mountain biking, set to the song “Champion” by Carrie Underwood.
Hailie Rasmussen is the daughter of Jason and Melissa Rasmussen. She attends Highland High School. Hailie performed a vocal solo to “Pie Jesu.” Hailie received awards in Interview and Talent.
Ashley Moncur is the daughter of Travis and Heather Moncur. She attends Pocatello High School. Ashley will be performing a balloon animal creation set to music by The Beatles. Ashley received a “Be Your Best Self” Award.
Sara Olsen is the daughter of Richard and Leni Olsen. She attends Century High School. Sara will be performing a piano and vocal arrangement to “Epiphany” by BTS.
Haley Sirman is the daughter of Leif and Jennifer Sirman. She attends Highland High School. Haley will be playing the guitar and singing Richie Valens’ adaptation of La Bamba.
Sylvia Romriell is the daughter of Mark and Amber Romriell. She attends Highland High School. Sylvia will be performing a contemporary jazz dance solo to “Hold Your Breath”. Sylvia received awards in the Talent, Fitness and Scholastic categories. She is the new 2021 DYW of Pocatello/Chubbuck.
Jena Eldredge is the daughter of Nathan and Hillary Eldredge. She attends Century High School. Jena will be performing a self-choreographed Taekwondo Martial Arts form to “Chinese Dragon” by Derek & Brandon Fiechter. Jena received the “Spirit of DYW” award.
Karlee Olson is the daughter of William and Kelsie Olson. She attends Century High School. Karlee will be performing a self-composed piano entitled “A Small Moment.”
Chloe Babcock is the granddaughter of Patricia Burke. She attends Century High School. Chloe will be performing a vocal solo, “Crazy” in the style of Patsy Cline. Chloe received an Interview award.
Emma Parrish is the daughter of Fred and Jodi Parrish. She attends Highland High School. Emma will be performing a guitar and vocal solo to a self-composed song entitled “Loves Strange”.
Alexandra Topliff is the daughter of Cameron and Tiffany Topliff. She attends Highland High School. Alex will be performing a classical piano piece, “Moonlight Sonata” by Ludwig Van Beethoven.
Pictures donated by Nema Blanchard Photography.