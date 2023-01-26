Dr Roselli at PMC

Dr. Roselli is pictured presenting at Portneuf Medical Center.

 Photo courtesy of Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO — Over 150 community members gathered at Portneuf Medical Center on Jan. 13 to hear from Eric E. Roselli, MD, chief of adult cardiac surgery and surgical director of the aorta center at Cleveland Clinic. As a distinguished surgeon and innovator in his field, Dr. Roselli presented advancements in treating ascending aortic dissection.

The Portneuf Heart & Vascular Institute team was honored to host Dr. Roselli. He took time to meet providers as well as members of the community. His presentation highlighted the progress being made in cardiovascular medicine and recognized PHVI as the preeminent program in the region with the technology and expertise necessary to deliver a high level of care to cardiac patients.

