POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Mr. Dave Miner was named as the P.I.E.S. Award recipient for May. In addition to receiving the P.I.E.S. award, Mr. Miner was recently awarded the Servant’s Heart Award from the Bannock Civitan Club for exemplary leadership, dedication and outstanding service in the field of intellectual or developmental disabilities. The Servant’s Award honors teachers, paraprofessionals and therapists who support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Found in school classrooms or other settings where important skills are being taught, these educators are the unsung heroes in our communities.
Leading with kindness and compassion, Dave Miner has served School District 25 for more than 30 years. During that tenure, Dave has served as a mental health counselor and school psychologist and most recently as the director of special services at PCSD 25 for the past seven years.
In his most recent role, Dave oversees the delivery of special education services for approximately 1,500 learners. He also oversees the professional activities of more than 250 staff members. His work has led to the implementation of district-wide initiatives to increase the achievement outcomes of learners with disabilities.
Dave leads with empathy and understanding, always finding a way to connect with teachers and staff to provide the support they need. He has built relationships that have fostered open communication, lending to creating programs and providing services to best meet the needs of the learners in our district.
During the last year, he has worked tirelessly to lead School District 25 through uncertain times, placing a focus on finding solutions and maintaining normality to ensure that the needs of our learners and staff have been met. Dave’s dedication to the district, its staff and its learners is clearly evident in all that he does.
Mr. Miner was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on May 18 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.