POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Mrs. Brenda Miner is the March P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Mrs. Miner is the director of human resources for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District. She was nominated by her colleague, Mrs. Janelle Harris.
In her nomination, Mrs. Harris wrote, “Brenda always provides an amazing amount of support to all staff members she works with. She doesn't hesitate to help wherever possible. The level of support that she has to give to the entire district can be overwhelming and intense, but she does it with a smile. She is kind, gracious, patient, and understanding of the various needs that exist throughout our school district. I am personally grateful for all the support she has given me as a new director. She knows exactly where we are with hiring. Staff members are always welcomed into her office and greeted with a huge smile. Brenda provides fun and energy to the district office which permeates the schools. When I was a principal, I always knew Brenda could find ways to solve conflict through thoughtful processes and restorative practices. She sets the bar pretty high on professionalism! We are all grateful and appreciative of the work that she does, the weekends that she spends in the office, and the self-sacrifice she makes every day!”
Mrs. Miner was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on March 14 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.
