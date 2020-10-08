At first glance, the bottles labeled “cleaner” and “disinfectant” on grocery store shelves may seem similar. Some ingredients are the same, but how we handle the products makes a big difference to our personal safety and of the food we eat. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has been told to clean and disinfect surfaces in homes and their hands before and after handling food. Confusion about which products are safe for use on humans and foods has caused problems. From January through March 2020, poison control centers received a 20 percent increase in calls related to exposure to cleaners, with exposures to children aged 5 or younger ranging from 39.9 to 47.3 percent of the calls received. Concerns about contact with bleach were 62.1 percent of calls and hand sanitizers represented 36.7 percent. Defining and sharing examples of cleaning and sanitizing will help prevent confusion and unsafe results. (Source: cdc.gov/mmrw)
Cleaning means removing any dirt we may see with our eyes, and microbes like bacteria and viruses we do not see. For example, look at your hands now, paying attention to your fingernails. Do you see any marks of dirt or something under your nails? This may be dirt, which will best be removed with cleaning using soap, warm running water and rubbing the soap to make bubbles for at least 20 seconds.
Disinfecting means using a chemical to destroy as many microbes from surfaces, which are viruses and bacteria.
To keep ourselves safe while using cleaners and disinfectants, follow these safety tips when using or storing any cleaning products:
• Follow the instructions on the label when you use and store household chemicals.
• Do not mix products. This can cause deadly gases or cause a fire.
• Store products in their original containers.
• Keep all household products and medicines locked up, out of sight and reach.
• Use child-resistant packaging properly by closing the container securely after each use. Child resistant does not mean child proof.
• Use child-resistant locks on cabinets and cupboards containing medicines, toiletries, household cleaners, and garden products.
• Wear gloves or goggles when you use these materials.
• Take time to teach children about poisonous substances.
• Do not clean your hands with a disinfectant. If running water is not available, using a commercially prepared alcohol-based hand sanitizer is safe.
The Environmental Protection Agency has an app to show which substances destroy COVID-19 https://cfpub.epa.gov/giwiz/disinfectants/index.cfm. Helpful resources are the Poison Control Center 1-800-222-1212; Center for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html; The Cleaning Institute https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/coronavirus.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.