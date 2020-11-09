POCATELLO — Dialysis Clinic Inc. is now accepting outpatient kidney dialysis patients at DCI Pocatello, located at 2001 Bench Road in Pocatello, for in-center hemodialysis care and peritoneal dialysis training and care.
“DCI is excited and proud to begin caring for dialysis patients in the Pocatello and surrounding areas,” said Lani Spencer, DCI senior operations director. “DCI’s number one priority is our patients, and we are committed to providing the best care possible so they can live happy, productive lives.”
Portneuf Medical Group physician, Richard Cline, M.D., will serve as the medical director.
“DCI has provided excellent kidney care to patients across the nation for 49 years,” said Dr. Cline. “Now, we look forward to sharing this expertise with the Pocatello and Southeast Idaho communities.”
DCI will be scheduling an open house for the community in the near future.
For more information about the DCI clinic, please call 208-646-3160.